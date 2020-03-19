Bodycote (LON:BOY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (LON:BOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 786.79 ($10.35).

Shares of LON:BOY traded down GBX 37 ($0.49) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 433 ($5.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,130,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The firm has a market cap of $829.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 777.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 804.02.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

