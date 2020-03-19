Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOY. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 786.79 ($10.35).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.64) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 804.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

