Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Boeing worth $488,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2,552.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Boeing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $427,012,000 after purchasing an additional 237,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,078,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,895,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.95.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

