Boenning Scattergood Downgrades Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) to Neutral

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTS. Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $72.18 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14,402.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,353,000 after buying an additional 3,541,642 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,972,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,518,000. Impax Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,018,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 444,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,813,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

