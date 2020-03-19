Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Cut to Hold at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.80 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 1,879,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.