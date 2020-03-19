Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,950.00.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,233.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,763.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,930.87. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,165.02 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 92.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,110,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

