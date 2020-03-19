Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $43.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,190.00. 27,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,165.02 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,763.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,930.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

