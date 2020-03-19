Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Booking stock traded down $42.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,191.48. The company had a trading volume of 980,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,920. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,150.00 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,750.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,927.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.