BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market cap of $786,800.41 and $15,700.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.02542921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00197843 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 972,251,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,878 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

