Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,451. The company has a market cap of $300.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.