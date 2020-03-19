Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NYSE:BAH opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.