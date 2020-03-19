Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

