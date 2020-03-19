Boston Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.