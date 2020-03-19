BOX Token Price Tops $0.0220 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.19 million and $13,480.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006076 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

