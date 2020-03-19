Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$204.00.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$154.83. 110,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$211.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52.

