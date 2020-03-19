Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$230.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$250.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$204.00.

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$154.83. The company had a trading volume of 110,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$211.40. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52.

