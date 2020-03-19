Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Upgraded at AltaCorp Capital

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$205.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$200.00. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.00.

TSE:BYD traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,288. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$211.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

