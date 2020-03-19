BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 380 Price Target at Barclays

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP traded up GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 240.75 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 82,712,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 412.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 474.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.