BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of BP Midstream Partners worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,430 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.