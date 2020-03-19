BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,562,210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 659.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BP by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $29,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,573,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,204,194. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.82%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

