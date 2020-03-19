Bread Reaches One Day Volume of $551,975.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Bread has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $9.97 million and $551,975.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001880 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.02502527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00197324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tokenomy and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

