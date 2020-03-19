Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,678,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $157,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $154,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $147,400.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 1,101,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,073. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

