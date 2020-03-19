Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 121,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $297.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

