Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 2,004,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $176.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

