Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $8.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $708,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

