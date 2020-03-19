Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,696 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brink’s worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,464,115. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.