British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,070 ($53.54) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,721.54 ($48.95).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS stock traded down GBX 69.50 ($0.91) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,630.50 ($34.60). The company had a trading volume of 7,715,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,186.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,061.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.