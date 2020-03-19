BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 37,953 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Shares of S stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

