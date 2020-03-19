Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Brixmor Property Group also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,920. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.