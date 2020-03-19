Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,325,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 913,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,541. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Bruker has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

