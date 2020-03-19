Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

