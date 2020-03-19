Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 616,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $667.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 89,262 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 165,909 shares of company stock worth $2,735,691. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

