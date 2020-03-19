Brokerages Anticipate Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.19 Million

Analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce $40.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.35 million to $41.40 million. Nlight reported sales of $41.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year sales of $200.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $205.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $234.58 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $242.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nlight.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,067.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,405 shares of company stock worth $319,298 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Nlight in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nlight by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nlight by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nlight in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nlight stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.78 million, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Nlight has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nlight (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.