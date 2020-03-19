Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. UDR posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. UDR has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,487,000 after buying an additional 36,858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $135,230,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

