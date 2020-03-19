Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.40%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

