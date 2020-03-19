Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 611,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,193,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

