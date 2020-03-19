Brokerages Expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. BioTelemetry reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti decreased their target price on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,622,000 after purchasing an additional 277,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BioTelemetry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in BioTelemetry by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 145,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 27,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,914. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

