Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). Brookdale Senior Living also posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 166,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,041. The firm has a market cap of $306.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,230.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee S. Wielansky acquired 14,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,792 shares of company stock valued at $223,397 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.