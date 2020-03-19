Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.