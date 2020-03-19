Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Photronics also reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 750,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,121. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $571.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $288,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,499 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Photronics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 81,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Photronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Photronics by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 114,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Photronics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

