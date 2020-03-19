Brokerages Expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $339.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.30 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $214.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tivity Health from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $14,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 147,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

