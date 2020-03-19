Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

