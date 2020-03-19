Brokers Issue Forecasts for Geron Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 14,901.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

GERN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 2,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.33. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Geron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.