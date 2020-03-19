Brokers Issue Forecasts for HC2 Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HC2 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.41). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.90 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

NYSE HCHC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

