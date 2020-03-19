Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vitalhub Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

