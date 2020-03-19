Brokers Offer Predictions for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALNA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ALNA opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.80. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

