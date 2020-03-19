Brokers Offer Predictions for Archrock Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archrock in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

AROC opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,523.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 163,217 shares of company stock worth $714,187 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $21,232,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.