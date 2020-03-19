Brokers Offer Predictions for Clipper Realty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CLPR opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 725.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

