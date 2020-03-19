Brokers Offer Predictions for First Republic Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.59.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

NYSE:FRC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,987. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.