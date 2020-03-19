Brokers Offer Predictions for General Mills, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.75 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

